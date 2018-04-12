Apoorva backs Sri Reddy, claims casting couch very much prevalent in Tollywood

Chennai: Agreeing to the fact that casting couch is surely a part of Tollywood film industry, actress Apoorva has said that casting couch is very much prevalent in Tollywood. However, she claimed that she didn’t face any casting couch experience in her career as she became very popular in her very first film.

Apoorva gained nationwide popularity with her first film Allari, which was directed and produced by Ravi Babu. She supported Sri Reddy and claimed that latter’s controversy turned serious due to the rude behaviour of Movie Artistes’ Association. (MAA)

Meanwhile, Sri Reddy today informed that she does not have any audio proofs regarding her relationship with Abhiram, son of producer D Suresh Babu. Making wild allegations on Abhiram, Sri Reddy alleged that he is a sex maniac.

“They first sent some industry bigwigs to close my mouth. Teja offering me roles is part of the game but I didn’t budge,” Sri Reddy revealed to Greatandhra.com. “He didn’t even leave Hijras,” she further said.