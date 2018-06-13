Apara Mehta not fond of mythological genre

Apara Mehta says she has intentionally maintained a distance from mythological genre. “I have always felt that too much heavy accessorising and ancient outfits are not for me. I have experimented with every genre there is on television, but always kept myself away from mythological genre,” Apara said.

“Though I have been offered many roles in the mythological shows in the past, I don’t plan on doing any in the future too,” she added.

The actress, who famously played Savita Mansukh Virani in the iconic Hindi television show “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi”, will soon be seen in the upcoming fantasy TV show “Qayamat Ki Raat”.