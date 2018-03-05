Anushla Kapoor protects her little sisters Jhanvi and Khushi, slams hatters on social media

Sridevi passed away on February 24 and it has been around 10 days and till now the Kapoor family is in shock. Arjun Kapoor stood by his father Boney Kapoor and his stepsisters Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor. And now Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula is slamming the haters who are trying to abuse her step sisters Jhanvi and Khushi on social media.

Anshula posted on Instagram, the post reads “No matter how chaotic it is, wildflowers still spring up in the middle of nowhere.” but after the post there were negative comments for Jhanvi and Khushi but Anshula took charge and slammed all the haters in a dignified manner. In another post she wrote “Hi, I’m requesting you to refrain from using abusive language especially towards my sisters, I do not appreciate it and have therefore deleted your comments. While I am grateful for your passion and love for bhai and me, just a small correction – I was never working outside India. Let’s please spread joy and good vibes. Thank you for the love.”

Talking about the death of Sridevi, she passed away in Dubai, on February 24. She was found unconscious in the bathtub by Boney. The death certificate said that she died due to “accidental drowning”. She was cremated on February 28.