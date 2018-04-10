Anushka Sharma’s next production to be a COMEDY film?

Anushka Sharma was just awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for being the youngest, pathbreaking producer. The actor turned producer has made movies like NH10, Phillauri, Pari, Sui Dhaaga (which stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka and is currently being filmed) under the banner Clean Slate Movies and is set to now produce an out and out comedy.

Yes, atleast that’s what the conjecture is in the industry. Anushka has made films and told stories that truly break the clutter of typical Bollywood movies and all of these movies have been high on content and were intense. Now, she is set to break this image producing something light and entertai

She along with her brother Karnesh Sharma, who is actively involved in the production house, have zeroed in on a script after a lot of deliberations. The movie featuring the actress is said to go on floors in January next year and Anushka wants to finish her acting commitments till then.

The talented actress will concentrate full fledgedly on this particular project. The actress’s team is still hush hush about the film and have not given away any details but the source close to the development confirm that Anushka is very keen to do a fun, comedy movie to experiment with her acting chops.

On a personal front, she is enjoying marital bliss with hubby Virat Kohli who is currently on break while balancing her work. Along with Sui Dhaaga, she also will be seen with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Anand L Rai’s Zero. The Pari star has been in the news last year mostly for her much publicised wedding with Virat Kohli and now wants to be in news only for her work, it seems.