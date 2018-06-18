Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli Viral Video: Arhhan Singh’s company gets negative reviews on Facebook after the controversy

A video went viral on social media when actress Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli posted it on his Twitter account. In the video Anushka was seen slamming young man Arhhan Singh for throwing garbage on road from his car. As soon as the video was put on social media, people started trolling Arhhan, however, people also supported him and condemned Anushka’s act, for posting the video online, and they also called it a cheap publicity stunt.

But Arhhan had to face lot of criticism, and now his Facebook page ‘Anaahata’ which is an entertainment company is getting negative reviews. Arhhan Singh is the MD of the company.

One of the comment reads on the page, “Padha likha owner jo road pe kachra fenkta hain”.

It seems like celebrity power can damage any one’s reputation in no time. Although Arhhan also responded on social media, and said sorry for his act but he also slammed Anushka and Virat for harming his image in public, as the video was not blurred and his face was visible in the video.

The controversy is spreading like fire each day, but one video from Anushka and Virat has changed Arhhan’s life completely, and even his company is under scanner.