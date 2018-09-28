Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal at ‘Sui Dhaaga’ special screening; see pics

Sui Dhaaga: Made in India is all set to hit the theatres today. In order to mark the release, a special screening of the film was organized in Mumbai last night. The lead stars of the film arrived for the screening with their respective partners. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal couldn’t be more smitten of each other, whereas Virat Kohli was all support for wife Anushka Sharma.

The Bollywood- Cricket jodi’s close friends Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge were also invited for the screening. Other famous attendees from the film industry were Neha Dhupia, and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Virat Kohli was recently honoured with the Khel Ratna Award. The duo had tied the knot in December last year in a dreamy ceremony at a villa in Tuscany, Italy. The couple kept their wedding plans a secret and shared the happy news with their fans post the ceremony.