Anushka Sharma is well established actor in Bollywood industry and now for the second time she is going to produce a movie called ‘Phillauri’. Her first movie which she produce under her production house was ‘NH10’ which was loved by audience and it was appreciated by critics.

Talking about Phillauri it is a rom-com based in Phillaur, Punjab. Anushka took to Twitter to share the logo of the film, and the blingy font promises that something magical is in store for us. The actor wrote: “Trailer coming SOON!! Watch this space for more #Phillauri #PhillauriTrailer #ComingSoon @OfficialCSFilms @foxstarhindi @diljitdosanjh”

The logo is shiny and full of bling. The actress when ahead and changed her profile picture on social media website. Her Twitter profile has a golden starburst instead of her pretty face. Anshai Lal will be making his directorial debut with Phillauri, which scheduled to be released on March 24. The movie has been co-produced by her brother Karnesh Sharma under the banner of Fox Star Studios and Clean Slate Films.