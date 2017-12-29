Anushka Sharma trolled for ‘Ek Chutki Sindoor’ at her Delhi reception

Mumbai: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy but the couple had grabbed all the media attention for their traditional rituals via social media.

The couple hosted a wedding reception in Delhi as well as in Mumbai. During the Delhi reception, Anushka looked gorgeous in Sabyasachi designer Banarasi saree and complete bridal avatar. Apart from attire, her long sindoor had grabbed attention too.

Anushka’s fans took to social media and shared their opinion on Anushka wearing a long sindoor, which is according to them a symbol of patriarchy. She has made a statement earlier about her belief in equality, but this act of carrying sindoor was contrary to her earlier statements, they said.

The twitteratis trolled Anushka’s stand for equality is only show, but in real life she herself chose to follow ‘patriarchal’ customs.

Seriously Feminazi’s need to back off, what is the issue wid Anushka wearing sindoor ? I mean y cant she wear it bcoz it looks pretty, treat it like any other makeup or accessory that we use, why do u have to question her and how the hell does this give rise to inequality https://t.co/38tzEqz2el — Mary Crasto (@marycrasto) December 26, 2017

What started as a call for Equal Status for Men and Women has now become a call to Hate Men in every way possible. Radicalized #Feminists are ideological Jihadis What’s wrong with today’s #Feminism, summed up #VirushkaReception#Virushka#VirushkaWEDDING pic.twitter.com/ju5WQz1tSU — Jagrati Shukla (@JagratiShukla29) December 26, 2017

Why Ultra modern chicks finding Anushka’s Sindoor so offensive!! — dolli (@desh_bhkt) December 26, 2017

Somebody ask Anushka where is her foot long sindoor now. Oh right that was only for show in Sasural. Even celebrities feel the difference b/w mayka and sasural #VirushkaReception #VirushkaWEDDING — Wanderlust (@iftravelwasfree) December 27, 2017