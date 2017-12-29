Anushka Sharma trolled for ‘Ek Chutki Sindoor’ at her Delhi reception

Free Press Journal
— By Mamta Sonar | Dec 29, 2017 01:50 pm
Virat Kohli and Anushaka Sharma, who were recently married in Italy, pose during a reception in New Delhi. / AFP PHOTO / PRAKASH SINGH

Mumbai: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy but the couple had grabbed all the media attention for their traditional rituals via social media.

The couple hosted a wedding reception in Delhi as well as in Mumbai. During the Delhi reception, Anushka looked gorgeous in Sabyasachi designer Banarasi saree and complete bridal avatar. Apart from attire, her long sindoor had grabbed attention too.

Anushka’s fans took to social media and shared their opinion on Anushka wearing a long sindoor, which is according to them a symbol of patriarchy. She has made a statement earlier about her belief in equality, but this act of carrying sindoor was contrary to her earlier statements, they said.


The twitteratis trolled Anushka’s stand for equality is only show, but in real life she herself chose to follow ‘patriarchal’ customs.

