Anushka Sharma to work with Toilet: Ek Prem Katha director?

Anushka Sharma has been climbing ladders of success with each and every film of her. Thus, the actress has been getting many offers and becomes every directors’ favourite. And now, reports are doing rounds in the tinsel town that Anushka Sharma might work in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’s director Shree Narayan Singh.

Yes, as per the reports of SpotboyE, Anushka Sharma will be working in Narayan Singh and Prernaa Arora produced the women-oriented flick, Jasmine: Story of a Leased Womb. Yes, Narayan told SpotboyE, “Jasmine is the journey of a girl from her youth to motherhood, of the eternal love between a mother and a child. I have always wanted to work on a woman-centric film and I’m able to do so now.”

He further clarified that he has not yet finalised Anushka, “I haven’t even met Anushka or spoken to her. I have just announced my film. First thing I need to do is to lock a director for the project. The casting will be decided later.”

Moreover, a source told to SpotboyE, “Anushka is on the producers’ mind. The actress is known to take up such hard-hitting subjects and although the narration is yet to happen, the makers will soon pitch it to her.”

Well, currently, Anushka is busy shooting in Aanand L Rai’s next which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Anushka’s next film Pari is going to release in 2018.