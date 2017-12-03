Anushka Sharma to Vaani Kapoor: 10 Bollywood heroines who went under the knife, and got it wrong

Physical appearance is important to a lot of us. Every day, we stand in front of mirror to check if we look good or not. And we always try to change or maintain our looks according to what we wish. For film stars, looks are pretty much all they count on. Celebs love a nip and tuck here and there. So it’s pretty shocking when they admit that stuff has gone wrong or they have major regrets. Given that most of them are fairly pretty to begin with, it baffles us why they’d want to mess it up with an artificial surgery.

Plastic surgery is that word which must not be named (you clearly are not a Potter fan to not understand) in Bollywood. From yesteryear stars like Sridevi to new-age divas like Kangana Ranaut, Anushka Sharma, Vaani Kapoor, everyone seems to be in a rush to get lip, nose, breast and god-knows-what job done. But obviously, some confess of the truth while majority chose to remain mum on the topic.

Interestingly, the list of actresses undergoing plastic surgery has numerous high profile names like Hema Malini, Kareena Kapoor, Tanushree Dutta, Preity Zinta, Minissha Lamba and much more.

Anushka Sharma

During an appearance for Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’, Anushka Sharma was savagely trolled on social media with many speculating that she underwent a lip job. Anushka, who made debut with ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ looked different with her fuller lips and losing her earlier stunning charm. Nevertheless, the star addressed the controversy by issuing a statement and said she is “human and not perfect.”

Priyanka Chopra

‘Desi Girl’ Priyanka Chopra has always been questioned over the naturalness of those fuller lips and perfect nose. Time and again, many said that PeeCee said that she has underwent a knife for her nose and also a work of cosmetic surgery. However, she has never admitted of undergoing the knife but the pictures reveals all which Priyanka does not divulge in.

Ayesha Takia

Salman Khan’s ‘Wanted’ co-star Ayesha Takia was at an event when onlookers could not help noticing her changed facial features. The cold face, stretched eyelids, lifted cheekbones and swollen fuller lips are self-explanatory of the actress undergoing cosmetic surgery. While fans trolled her for the looks, one cannot hide the sadness of real fans.

Koena Mitra

Koena Mitra, is one of the most horrific tales of undergoing cosmetic surgery. Koena entered Bollywood and quickly got noticed for her glam doll image. But her decision of getting a nose job proved disastrous, which ruined her career. And Koena had to completely avoid any public appearance for six months as the bones swelled up after getting the nose job.

Kangana Ranaut

This ‘Queen’ has made a firm place in Hindi cinema with her killer style statement and great acting skills. But recently she got perfect lips with the help of a surgery. It was also revealed that she allegedly went through a breast implant surgery to look sexier.

Sridevi

Sridevi is one of the most beautiful faces in Bollywood. The actress has reigned the Indian film industry with her impeccable acting and great looks. But Sridevi is also a believer of there is no harm in enhancing the already beautiful features. Sridevi is said to have undergone a nose correction job, and the pictures of transformation are proving the same.

Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif is one of the gorgeous faces in Bollywood. And fans’ can’t help but noticing the change in her facia; over the years. From having thin lips to fuller ones, lifted jawline and many, the Barbie of Bollywood can technically be called plastic.

Rakhi Sawant

After getting all her features individually touched up, Rakhi Sawant now has the appearance of an inanimate porcelain doll, and the personality of one as well.

Gauhar Khan

Model turned actress Gauhar Khan decided opted for lip augmentation surgery. But she declared that she regretted her decision and has decided to go off-camera for some time. It was because of her wrong choice that she had to cancel her shoot for her reality show Khan Sisters.

Vaani Kapoor

‘Befikre’ actress Vaani Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’ as a supporting character. Three years later she came on screen with her second film alongside Ranveer Singh as a leading lady but we couldn’t help noticing the drastic change in her face. Fans on social media trolled for Vaani getting a chin surgery and a lip job to enhance her overall facial features. However, she rubbished the claim.