Anushka Sharma showers love on hubby Virat says, ‘I’m married to the greatest man in the world’

‘Sui Daaga’ actress Anushka Sharma is having the best time of her life. B-town actress got married to cricketer Virat Kohli last year in December and ever since then the adorable couple never forgets to give some major couple goals with their PDA. Anushka is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film ‘Sui Dhaaga’ along with Varun Dhawan. Amid one such promotion event Varun was asked about his love for cicket, he said, “Yes, I am but I control myself… Anushka.. yaar aaj toh baat kara do.. I am never going to do that,” reported in Pinkvilla.

Further, when the host asked whether Anushka is married to the greatest batsman in the world, the beautiful actress quickly replied, “I am married to the greatest man in the world.” Well, undoubtedly, Virat is one of the greatest cricketers.

Meanwhile, even before tying the knot, Anushka was seen cheering Virat from the stands, accolades for his stunning performances. Anushka also accompanied Virat for the England tour when the team was playing ODIs and T20Is. Recently, Anushka’s presence in a Team India group photo in London had attracted severe criticism online and went on a spree of comments and questions.