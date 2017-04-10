Anushka Sharma runs into trouble over illegal installation of electrical junction box

New Delhi: After Kapil sharma’s controversy with the Brihanmumbai Mahanagar Corporation (BMC), now it seems like another Bollywood celebrity has also landed in trouble with the BMC as well.

A notice has been issued to actress Anushka Sharma by K west ward of BMC to remove an electric junction box outside her flat in the passage of Badrinath Tower in Versova.

However, it was not BMC but her neighbors who took the notice of the box.

BMC has written a letter to the ‘Phillauri’ star stating to remove the said junction box or “necessary action will be initiated as per MMC act.”

The letter reads, “With reference to above subject matter, this is to inform you that after the receipt of complaint this office staff has inspected the site and it is observed that you have installed the electric junction box in the common passage area of the society, which is highly objectionable.”

Further stating, “You are here by directed to remove the said junction box from common passage immediately, otherwise necessary action will be initiated as per MMC act, which please be note.”

Earlier, comedian-actor Kapil Sharma kicked up a row when he tweeted that the BMC officers sought a bribe of Rs. five lakh for the construction of his premises in Versova.

Kapil moved to the Bombay High Court challenging the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s order to demolish “illegal portions” of his Versova.