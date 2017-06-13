Anushka Sharma releases haunting first look of ‘Pari’

Mumbai: After playing a friendly ghost in her last home production “Phillauri”, Anushka in and as “Pari” gives some serious haunting vibes.

The first look of Pari, Anushka Sharma’s third home production is out now and it awes and stuns with a layered, mysterious feel to this love story. Always one to take on substantial and interesting parts, Anushka’s look reminds one of the arresting quality of international cinema.

The 29-year-old actress, who is producing the film under her banner Clean Slate Films, took to Twitter to share the intense poster of her character .

“Pari…First Look @OfficialCSFilms @kriarj @paramspeak #PariFirstLook,” Anushka wrote alongside the poster. The shooting of the film, which also features Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee, starts today.

Karnesh Sharma of Clean Slate Films said, “Here’s the first look of Pari, our next production. The film is on floors now and we are looking forward to a memorable shoot.”

Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment stated, “Pari is a fantastic story. It promises an intriguing and engaging cinematic experience for the audience. We are very excited for this collaboration with Clean Slate Films and are certain that the content we create will further the reputation of our young companies and stand out from the crowd.”

Anushka is co-producing the project with KriArj Entertainment. Debutante Prosit Roy will direct the movie.