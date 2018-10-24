Anushka Sharma reacts after husband Virat Kohli becomes fastest to score 10,000 ODI runs

Team India skipper Virat Kohli became fastest to score 10,000 ODI runs, leaving behind his idol and master blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli took just 205 innings to achieve this feat while Sachin scored 10,000 ODI runs 259 innings. With this milestone, Kohli has become 13th batsman and 5th Indian with Sachin, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni to score 10,000 ODI runs, however, MS has scored 174 runs while playing for Asia Cup XI which excludes him from the list and MSD now requires 31 runs more to seal his place in the elite list of scoring 10,000 ODI runs for India.

While Virat was making history, his wife Anushka on the other hand showed her love to her hubby on Instagram, Anushka Sharma shared Instagram stories from match which she was watching from home. In her Instagram stories she has put a lot of heart and king crown emojis.

And this not the first time the couple has praised each other. After watching Sui Dhaaga, Virat praised his wife’s acting performance. Virat Kohli had tweeted, “Saw @SuiDhaagaFilm for the second time last night and I loved it more than the first time. What an emotional rollercoaster with brilliant performances by the entire cast.”

Check out Anushka Sharma’s Instagram story right here: