Anushka Sharma makes time for hubby Virat Kohli in the middle of busy schedule

Mumbai: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hardly get time to spend with each other as they are busy with their schedule with cricket tournaments and movies. The couple got hitched in December 2017, after the reception and rituals the duo started working again. Anushka was busy with Sui Dhaaga, the shooting now has been wrapped. As soon as the shooting was wrapped she immediately flew to New Delhi to meet Virat. Sui Dhaaga’s next schedule is in Delhi on march 24 and Anushka without wasting time spent two days with Virat in Delhi.

After marriage, Virat was also busy with South Africa and India tournament and now he is preparing for Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2018. Mid-Day quoted a source who said, “Anushka and Virat have been working at a frenetic pace, and have been unable to spend much time together owing to their busy schedules. So, when Anushka found a two- day window, she promptly decided to make the most of it and joined Virat in the capital.”

The source further told the leading tabloid: “It worked out perfectly for them — once she resumed shooting on Saturday, Virat began practicing for the Indian Premier League that is set to kick- off next month.”