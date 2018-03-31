Anushka Sharma looks like a fairy in this pink dress, see pic

‘Pari’ Anushka Sharma is in happy space since her marriage with Virat Kohli. The world took a halt staring at Anushka Sharma in her wedding lehenga and we are still staring at how beautiful Mrs Kohli looks every day. Anushka has given us many splendid looks during promotions, airport appearance or during vacations but the latest one is just at per. Wearing a lovely pink maxi accessorised with heavy silver earrings, tying her hair in bun and completing the look with bindi, Anushka is looking no less than a fairy.

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Mar 30, 2018

Meanwhile, after the wedding, Anushka is in news for her posh apartment in Mumbai where she lives with hubby Virat. On the work front, Anushka is currently shooting for her upcoming films, ‘Sui Dhaaga-Made in India’ opposite Varun Dhawan which will release on October 2 and ‘Zero’ starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. ‘Zero’ is helmed by Anand L. Rai and will hit the theatres in December 2018.