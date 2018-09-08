Anushka Sharma changes Facebook profile picture to celebrate scrapping of Section 377, gets massively trolled

Supreme Court recently gave a historical verdict scrapping Section 377 and decriminalising consensual gay sex. The LGBTQ community and activists fighting for the gay rights celebrated after the verdict of Supreme Court. Many Bollywood celebrities also lauded the decision of the apex court.

People welcomed the comments of Bollywood celebrities on SC’s verdict in a positive way. However, Anushka Sharma who has been a victim of memes and trolls on social media got backlash from the trolls again. When Anushka Sharma joined the celebrations on scrapping of Section 377, she changed her profile picture on Facebook to the pride flag. However, she quickly became the subject of massive trolling.

After she changed her profile picture, there were about 8000 comments from social media users who trolled Anushka Sharma. People again targeted Anushka with her ‘Sui Dhaaga crying photo’, which has become a weapon for people to troll her.

Have a look at photos of some of the comments.





It looks like people need no reason to troll Anushka Sharma on the internet. People do not even care about her loyal thoughts over a social issue and just want to go after her wherever and whenever they get a chance. Below is the Facebook post for which she was trolled by people. Have a look.