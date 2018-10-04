Anushka Sharma: Can’t blame actors for nepotism, blame people who are responsible for it

Nepotism debate in Bollywood always remained a topic of discussion and almost every star has presented his or her views on nepotism. Some agree that Nepotism exists in Bollywood and some say it is the talent what makes you a star. In an interview with Hindustan Times, when Sharma was asked about nepotism, she said that she is taking a break from this question as it is being discussed a lot. The actress stated that everyone is debating nepotism and she has nothing to add to it.

The actress added, “When I’m working with a star kid or non-star kid, I’m not thinking that the other person is working any less. Also, I feel you can’t blame actors for [nepotism]. You can, maybe, blame the people who are responsible for nepotism, but you can’t blame actors or star kids for it. At the end of the day, all that people want is the acknowledgement that yes, there’s a sense [that nepotism exists], but I think beyond that it’s just a useless conversation.”

Anushka Sharma made her Bollywood debut with in 2008 with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in which she was seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan, and after that she gave hit films back to back. Recently her new film Sui Dhaaga was release, starring opposite Varun Dhawan, and fans are praising her performance in the film.