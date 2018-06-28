Anushka Sharma attends Aanand L Rai’s birthday in this dress and the internet doesn’t like it; check out

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is always admired for her fashion statement but a recent picture of her was criticised by fans for poor dressing sense. Anushka Sharma was invited to filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s birthday party and she arrived in a dress which brought negative comments and reactions from fans on social media.

Anushka Sharma is going to be seen in Aanand L Rai’s next ‘Zero’, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Aanand L Rai is celebrating his birthday today and he gave a party yesterday night in which many celebrities were invited. Anushka’s presence in the party shows her close bond with the director.

Anushka appeared at the birthday bash in a pink velvet pantsuit and her style statement was a great disappointment for everyone. Have a look at the photos and videos of Anushka from the party.

Fans were disappointed over the dress choice of Anushka and they took to social media to express their disappointment. Some called it as a bad dressing sense, while one person said that dress looks like beef slices. Have a look at some of the comments of people over Anushka photos.