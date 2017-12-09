Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli wedding: Band, Baaja and Baarat in Italy?

Mumbai: In the last couple of days, the buzz about the impending wedding between Anushka Sharma and her cricketer beau Virat Kohli has reached a frenzy. It all started after Virat wriggled out of the Lanka ODIs and took off on a month long vacation; this was followed by Anushka who left with her family members on Thursday night for Switzerland, dodging all questions about her wedding.

While Anushka boarded her Swiss Airways flight in Mumbai, Virat left from Delhi. He was seen in a jacket, and had covered half his face with a hood. The grapevine has it that they are meeting in Milan for the final rendezvous and will tie the knot on December 12. The wedding is expected to be a close-knit affair and a reception will be held in Mumbai later this month. That does not leave the couple with a ‘long window’ as Kohli is scheduled to go to South Africa with Team India in January for the test and ODI fixtures.

Many senior sports journalists have also been tweeting about the wedding. It is understood that Virat’s close friends and family members have already booked their tickets to Milan.

Not just this, his childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, who is also the coach of the Under-23 Delhi team, had excused himself from a crucial match on December 7, citing a wedding. When asked whose wedding he was attending, he said that his ‘nephew’ was getting married.

This is not first time that the wedding rumours have surfaced, but all of them have been dismissed by the actress and the captain either on their social networking sites or when hounded by reporters. But this time both of them have maintained a deafening silence on this subject.

“Any statement sir? Is Anushka getting married?” a reporter asked Anushka’s father, but it was greeted with a stoic silence. Her brother Karnesh, who is also a partner in her production house, was questioned, “What do you have to say about the rumours about Virat and Anushka getting married?” “Nothing,” he said. “Why are you all hiding it? Are they getting married or not?” the media persons persisted, but the questions fell on deaf ears. It seems a priest was tucked away in the entourage that left for Switzerland.

But when FPJ spoke to Anushka’s spokesperson, they said, “We have not been informed of any wedding, as of now. All that we know is that Anushka is on a break.” But the neighbours say that her house is all lit up indicating a special occasion is around the corner.