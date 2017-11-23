Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni have a rather interesting connection; find out what

People are crazy about cricket and Bollywood in India, this is a deadly mix of glamour and talent. But when it comes to big names like Virat Kohli and M S Dhoni, then it becomes more exciting thing to read about. But it is not about them. It is related to Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni. Most of you don’t know that both of them are childhood friends. And the pictures of them during their school and college time are going viral on the Internet.

The two of them look extremely adorable. One of the pictures has Anushka Sharma wearing a ghagra-choli like Madhuri Dixit, as she is very fond of the actress. Sakshi is dressed as fairy in other picture Anuska and Anushka’s brother can be seen with Sakshi. This picture is of their college time.

Anushka Sharma, in one of her interviews to an online portal, spoke about how Sakshi Dhoni was her childhood friend and they both studied in the same school at some point in their lives. Owing to Anushka’s Army upbringing, she changed schools and cities. When she was living in Assam, she attended the same school as Sakshi.