Anurag Kashyap’s daughter makes documentary debut

Acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap has made her first documentary film. Aaliyah, who recently modelled for a high street fashion portal, has made the documentary on education of girls for her school, reports IANS.

The proud daddy tweeted on Wednesday: “My daughter’s first documentary project on education of girls for school.”

Aaliyah is Anurag’s daughter with his former wife Aarti Bajaj. Anurag and Aarti, who works as a film editor, got married in 2003 and headed for divorce in 2009. After that Anurag married actress Kalki Koechlin in 2011. They separated in 2015. Anurag is best known for his films like “Black Friday”, “Dev.D”, “Gangs of Wasseypur” and “Ugly”.