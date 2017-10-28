Anurag Kashyap, Imtiaz Ali share lessons learnt from their fathers

Mumbai: Celebrities like Anurag Kashyap, Imtiaz Ali and Vicky Kaushal have joined a campaign to talk about the lessons they learnt from their fathers.

The campaign called ‘My Dad My Hero’ has been launched by Drishyam Films and Eros Now to promote their latest film “Rukh” starring Manoj Bajpayee which released in India on Friday, a statement said.

Writer-director Atanu Mukherjee’s debut film is a story about a father-son relationship.

The campaign was also supported by Radhika Apte, Shweta Tripathi, Gulshan Devaiah and Shreyas Talpade among others.

The film also stars Adarsh Gourav, Smita Tambe and Kumud Mishra, with music by Amit Trivedi.

Kashyap said: “I was 8-9 years old when I was sent to a boarding school for the first time though I never wanted to go to one. And when I met my father for the first time after being in boarding for six months, he took me out and showed me movies.

“That was his way of expressing his love for me. He is not a very expressive person and this was the first time he expressed the love and affection he had towards me. Hence it’s a very special memory for me,” he added.

Recollecting the memories he shared with his father, Imtiaz Ali shared that his father has been a “big influence” in his life.

“He taught me to never follow money. He used to always say that if you follow money it will go further away from you. But if you do your work sincerely it will always follow you,” Imtiaz said.