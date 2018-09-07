Anurag Kashyap breaks the norms of casting with ‘Manmarziyaan’

Anurag Kashyap’s romantic drama, Manmarziyaan, is all set to release on 14th September. Starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead, the film’s trailer showed Taapsee’s character Rumi as a fun loving and carefree girl.

The Mulk actress seems to have inspired her director a great deal. Earlier, it was revealed that Anurag wanted to add a song to the soundtrack of the film after seeing Taapsee as Rumi and that’s how ‘Bijli Giregi’ was composed. Now, we have learned the Lust Stories director actually cast the two leading men in the film after he saw Rumi in the flesh. He wanted Taapsee’s co-stars to compliment her as the story is centered around her character. That’s a first in Bollywood history as the male lead has always been cast first.

“The film focuses on the dynamics of Rumi’s relationship with her on-screen love interests, Vicky and Robbie. So it was important for Anurag to cast his male leads that complimented her. Also, Anurag has always portrayed his women as strong independent characters so it was a very exciting approach to casting, considering he wanted his male leads to match up to Taapsee’s character,” a source said.

Do we hear the winds of change? Manmarziyaan is presented by Eros International and Aanand L Rai. Produced by Aanand L Rai and Phantom Films, this Colour Yellow Production hits the theatres on 14th September.