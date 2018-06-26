Anurag Basu not scared of failures

His last film, “Jagga Jasoos”, may not have lived up to the expectations of the audiences and critics but director Anurag Basu is unstirred by the failure and says the desire to try something unique with each story keeps him motivated.

The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the lead, hit the theatres last year after facing many hurdles but could not create any magic at the box office. “As long as I am failing trying something new, I am fine with it. I will keep trying something new and I have never repeated myself. I will take it as a failure if I have not made the film I wanted to,” Basu said. “How many films are hit in a year? Very less. So it is very important that you enjoy the process and your respectability is there,” he adds.

The filmmaker is now working on two new projects– a rom-com with an urban setting and a film with his “Gangster” actor Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao. “I am making a new film with an ensemble cast. It is like ‘Metro’ but not a sequel to it. It is an urban rom-com and have multiple stories,” Basu says.