Anuradha Paudwal birthday special: Top 10 songs from the soulful voice

Bollywood playback singer Anuradha Paudwal is celebrating her 63rd birthday today. She has given many beautiful songs with her melodious voice, starting from the 70s. Her famous songs include Tamma Tamma, Koyal Si Teri Boli and Maiya Yashoda among others. She has sang not only in Bollywood, but devotional songs as well. Her partnership with Gulshan Kumar superhit, with songs like Jai Ambe Gauri, Jai Ganesh Deva and Aarti Kunj Bihari Ki.

Her ‘Tamma Tamma’ song was recreated by Badshah for the movie ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’, starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. Paudwal was happy to see the new generation respecting her song. She had told Mid-Day, “Earlier, I used to get upset with the way these remixes were done. They took away the essence and soul of the original songs. Gaane vidhwansak ho gaye hain (songs have a destructive tone nowadays). But now, I realise that this is how the newer generation expresses love. I wonder how they still appreciate Sufi music, which is so soulful.”

She has been awarded with the Best Female Playback Singer for Filmfare and National award as well, apart from Padma Shri.

On her birthday, here is a list of her 10 songs, which she has sung in her soulful voice.

1. Tamma Tamma

2. Maiya Yashoda

3. Dhak Dhak Karne Laga

4. Choti Choti Raatein

5. Pyar Kiya To Nibhaana

6. Mujhe Neend Na Aaye

7. Koyal Si Teri Boli

8. Maine Pyaar Tumhi Se Kiya Hai

9. Tunhare Siva Kuch na