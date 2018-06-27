Anupam’s achievements are a proud moment for Satish Kaushkik

Mumbai: Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik says his friend and veteran actor Anupam Kher‘s achievements are a proud moment for him.

Satish, who has been a friend of Anupam for over four decades, congratulated the “The Big Sick” for bagging the Outstanding Achievement in Cinema Award at the 19th edition of IIFA in Bangkok.

“Congrats my dear friend. Your achievements are always a proud moments for me.. I have so many proud moments in my safe that now I have to get bigger safe because you are never going to stop achieving. Tere ko iski buri lat lag gayee hai (you have a bad habit of winning now). I know you so well. Love always Anupam,” Satish tweeted.

To which Anupam replied: “Thank you my dearest Satish Kaushik. Our moments of friendship are priceless. I carry them safely in heart and these moments of love, warmth and belonging are eternal. Sorry! Thoda emotional ho gaya dost (have got a little emotional).

Satish has worked with Anupam in films like “Daddy”, “Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai”, “Ram Lakhan” and “Jamai Raja” among many others.

On the work front, Satish will next be seen in Anil Kapoor after 15 years in “Fanney Khan”. It is being directed by Atul Manjrekar and produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The movie takes on body shaming in a major way, and also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan apart from Rajkummar Rao.