Anupam Kher wishes former PM Manmohan Singh on 86th birthday; urges to watch ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’

Mumbai: Anupam Kher has urged Manmohan Singh to watch “The Accidental Prime Minister”, in which the actor essays the former Prime Minister. Anupam, who has wished Singh on his 86th birthday on Wednesday, tweeted: “Respected Dr Manmohan Singh! Here is wishing you a very happy and healthy birthday. Maybe I will get an opportunity to have a cup of tea and a piece of cake with you if you ever watch our film. I promise, you will like my portrayal.”

Respected #DrManmohanSingh!! Here is wishing you a very happy and healthy birthday. May be I will get an opportunity to have a cup of tea & a piece of cake with you if you ever watch our film. I promise, you will like my portrayal. It is full of sincerity & honesty. Regards.🙏 pic.twitter.com/1w8y8CwFi1 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 26, 2018



The 63-year-old actor said that his portrayal as Singh is “full of sincerity and honesty”. The film is based on a book by Sanjaya Baru, a former media advisor to Manmohan Singh. Akshaye Khanna features as Baru, and Divya Seth Shah plays Manmohan Singh’s wife Gursharan Kaur in the movie.

It is directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, along with Hansal Mehta as the creative producer. The script of “The Accidental Prime Minister”, produced by Bohra Bros, is written by Mayank Tewari. It is slated to release on December 21.