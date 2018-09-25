Anupam Kher set to thrill audience as neurologist in international series ‘New Amsterdam’

Anupam Kher, who is currently stationed in the USA for the extensive shoot schedule of his highly-anticipated NBC’s series, ‘New Amsterdam’ has been making waves globally. The global star is quite excited about his new show premiering on 25th September which has also received amazing response at the Boston Film Festival 2018.

One of India’s finest actor-author-motivational speaker and educationist Anupam Kher, who has acted in more than 500 films, is set to impress the NRI audience, especially his fans with his latest show ‘New Amsterdam’ and the challenging role of neurologist Dr Vijay Kapoor in the series.

The BAFTA and the SAG nominee is known to the western audiences for his impressive portrayals in the Golden Globe-nominated ‘Bend It Like Beckham’, Oscar-Nominated ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ and the highly-acclaimed ‘The Big Sick’.

Anupam Kher informs, “It is a great feeling to be part of a mainstream American series. I represent my country, my India and I want every Indian to feel proud of me when they watch New Amsterdam. I hope my countrymen continue to love and bless me and I will try to never disappoint them.

Inspired by Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in America, the series is produced by David Schulner, Peter Hortan, and Universal Television and directed by Kate Dennis, also stars Freema Agyeman, Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims and Tyler Labine.