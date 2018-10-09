Anupam Kher meets ‘inspirational, courageous’ Sonali Bendre

Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher met actress Sonali Bendre Behl for dinner in New York, where she is undergoing metastatic cancer treatment and called her inspirational and courageous. Anupam, who is shooting for the American medical drama “New Amsterdam” in US, shared a string of photographs of himself along with Sonali and her filmmaker husband Goldie Behl.

“‘The elegance under pressure is the result of fearlessness’. It was so wonderful and refreshing to have dinner with the most beautiful, inspirational and courageous Sonali Bendre along with the compassionate Goldie Behl and ever smiling Rupa,” he captioned the image. Sonali has always remained positive in her outlook as she battles the serious ailment, with support from her family and friends.

On the acting front, Anupam’s “New Amsterdam” is inspired by Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in the US. The show follows the brilliant and charming doctor Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold), the institution’s newest medical director who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care. Anupam is seen playing role of doctor Vijay Kapoor.