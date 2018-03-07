Anupam Kher Birthday Special: 10 things to know about the versatile veteran actor

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Anupam Kher celebrates his 63rd birthday today. He is a versatile actor, who has done comic, fatherly role and villainous roles, and won the heart of audience. Today, on his birthday, we bring some interesting facts about him.

1. Anupam Kher was born on March 7 in Shimla into a Kashmiri Pandit family. He received his education at DAV school in Shimla. Later, he joined National School of Drama to pursue his career.

2. Anupam Kher married twice. His first marriage with Madhumalati was a failure. Due to lack of compatibility and various issues they got separated. In 1985, he married Kirron Kher. Earlier, Kirron was married to Gautam Berry. Sikander Kher is a step son of Anupam Kher.

3. Anupam Kher also faced a struggling period before becoming a successful actor in Indian cinema. During his struggling period he used to sleep on platforms and benches in Mumbai without food and shelter. His hard work helped him to achieve the success.

4. Now, he has 2 bungalows at Juhu, 2 luxurious cars — BMW and Scorpio. According to reports, his net worth is 70 million dollar (Rs 400 crore). He has even gifted his mother a dream house in Shimla. He shared a picture on social media with captioned, “We Indians want to have our own home in a place where we grew up. Happy 2 share, we have our 1st ever home in Shimla…”

5. Anupam Kher made his Bollywood debut with the film ‘Saransh’ in 1984, in which he played a middle-class retired old’s person role who lost his son in a plane crash. He was only 28 years old.

6. He has acted in more than 500 films in Bollywood like Dil, DDLJ, MS Dhoni, Special 26, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, Judwaa, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karma, Lamhe, Ram Lakhan and Darr.

7. Do you know during the shooting of Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, he was paralysed but then also he kept shooting for the film? At that time, he was shooting the Sholay scene where he gets a punishment to act like a Dharmendra during the antakshari.

8. He has won 5 Filmfare awards for comic role and back-to-back 8 Filmfare awards for others character roles.

9. He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2004 and Padma Bhushan in 2016 by Government of India for his contribution in the field of cinema and arts.

10. Anupam Kher belongs to Kashmiri Pandit family, and has stood up for their rights. When asked about his role as a leader of the Kashmiri Pandits’ movement, he said it was an emotional feeling rather than a movement. It would become a movement only when the entire country came together on this issue. “But in the span of four or five years, we have managed to bring the issue into the limelight and people have begun to understand what had happened to the Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley,” he said.