Anthony Bourdain’s ‘Parts Unknown’ will remain on Netflix

Los Angeles, Netflix has announced that late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain‘s show “Parts Unknown” will remain on the platform for the “months to come”. The show was originally scheduled to disappear from the platform on June 16, less than a week after Bourdain’s death. However, fans have been petitioning the streaming giant to keep the series on the platform.

Taking their petition into consideration, Netflix US tweeted, “Some fans have noticed that ‘Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown’ was scheduled to come off Netflix US on June 16. As of today, we’ve extended our agreement that will keep Parts Unknown on the service for months to come.” Bourdain, 61, died of suicide last week while he was in France filming an episode of his Emmy-winning CNN food and travel programme.