Ansuhka’s Clean Slate gets company

She might not tell us if her engagement rumours stand true, but here is a fresh piece of news for all those who love Anushka Sharma. Rustom makers, Kriarj Entertainment teams up with Anushka Sharma’s production Clean Slate Films for upcoming film ventures.

Fresh from the success of Rustom and the much anticipated Toilet-Ek Prem Katha making all the right noises, Kriarj Entertainment has announced their association with Clean Slate Films (Anushka Sharma’s production banner with brother Karnesh). Both the companies have joined hands to produce films, the first of which goes on floor in the New Year.

Following the success of their maiden production venture NH10, Clean Slate Films is ready to release their next production, PHILLAURI. Speaking on the association, Karnesh said, “We are happy to have Kriraj Entertainment on board our next project. Both the production houses share a common vision of providing strong content to the discerning cinema viewers and we look forward to this association.”

Arjun N Kapoor, Co founder of Kriarj along with VirenderArora , adds ‘To my mind, there couldn’t be a more fitting partnership for Kriarj. Clean Slate Films has, with their choice of films shown consistency in quality content and hence we found this to be a perfect fit. We look forward to a long term collaboration with Anushka and Karnesh’.