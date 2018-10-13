‘Another ex-wife for her ex-husband’s rescue’, Kangana Ranaut on Vikas Bahl’s ex-wife Richa Dubey

After filmmaker Vikas Bahl’s name came under the scanner of allegedly harassing his past company’s employee, Queen actress Kangana Ranaut had also accused the director of his misdeeds. However, Vikas’ ex-wife Richa Dubey had come out in support of Vikas and slammed Kangana by pointing out many loopholes in her story. But now, furious Kangana has recently given a hard-hitting reply to Richa.

Kangana quoted Pinkvilla by saying, “Another ex-wife for her ex-husband’s rescue, my only question is why do they leave their holier than thou husbands in the first place, stop this bull shit that we had a friendly divorce perfectly amicable and we are a family, you don’t wake up one fine morning and divorce a godly man, so please help us secure our work environment and make sure these men don’t spoil more lives.”

Earlier, Kangana accused Vikas of sexual harassment by releasing a statement which states, “(I) Totally believe her, even though Vikas was married back in 2014 when we were filming Queen, he bragged about having casual sex with a new partner every other day. I don’t judge people and their marriages but you can tell when addiction becomes sickness.” She had further added, “But still every time we met, socially greeted and hugged each other, he’d bury his face in my neck, hold me really tight and breathe in the smell of my hair. It took me great amount of strength and effort to pull myself out of his embrace. He’d say ‘I love how you smell K’. I could tell something is wrong with him.”

On her statement, Richa had posted an open letter in which she lashed out at Kangana for her claims about Vikas Bahl. Richa Dubey tweeted, “This is gone beyond tolerance now ! Do not misuse #metoo #fairchance #vikasbahl”

For those who don’t know, Vikas Bahl has been kicked out of Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 which is scheduled to be released in 2019. Apart from Super 30, Amazon and Roadies fame Raghu-Rajiv ousted Vikas Bahl from the web-series project.