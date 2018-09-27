Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#RafaleDeal
#AadhaarVerdict
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Bollywood / Annu Kapoor turns narrator for docudrama ‘Khaar’ based on Gandhiji’s Dandi March

Annu Kapoor turns narrator for docudrama ‘Khaar’ based on Gandhiji’s Dandi March

— By IANS | Sep 27, 2018 01:19 pm
FOLLOW US:

Mumbai: Actor Annu Kapoor has lent his voice as a narrator to “Khaar”, which is a docudrama on Mahatma Gandhi’s Dandi March. It will premiere on the digital entertainment platform ZEE5 on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. “Khaar” unfolds the many challenges that Gandhi faced before initiating the Dandi March in 1930, and triggering the most dramatic chain of events that led to India’s independence. The docudrama features actors Surendra Rajan, Sanjay Gurbaxani, Amit Singh Thakur and Tarakesh Chauhan.

To give the audience an immersive experience, the show has Annu lending his voice as a narrator. “The Dandi March initiated by Gandhiji was an iconic movement against the British and a milestone in India’s movement for freedom,” Annu said in a statement. “Today’s youth are hardly aware of the real story behind the movement and what better than a digital medium like ZEE5 to reach out to them with the truth behind the mission.”

Manish Aggarwal, Business Head, ZEE5 India, takes pride in announcing “Khaar” as their latest offering to the audience on Gandhi Jayanti. “Docudramas have been well received on the platform. We launched ‘Lal Bahadur Shastri’s Death – An Unfinished Story’ on Independence Day and ‘Khaar’ is another effort in that direction. “The well-researched story dives deeper into the other side of history and Gandhiji’s ideology, with a gripping storyline backed by Annu Kapoor’s spellbinding narration.”


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Excess of Aadhaar injurious to health

    Aadhaar is good but an excess of it can be injurious to your health. That, in a nutshell, is the…

  • Bank mergers: Abracadabra! Mess vanishes!

    There is trouble that is bubbling inside India’s financial cauldron. The three witches cackle, stir their brooms in the broth,…

  • Better being unique than being the best

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the legality of Aadhaar restricting it to disbursement of social benefits and junking its…

  • Last days of CJI

    The 45th Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra has just three days to go before he vanishes into history…

  • An avoidable act

    It is sheer brazenness that the government has arranged to have the University Grants Commission to issue a circular to…