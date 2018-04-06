Anne Hathaway slams body shamers 

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Anne Hathaway is gaining weight for a role and has slammed “all the people who are going to fat shame me”. The actor posted a video of her exercising on her Instagram. “I am gaining weight for a movie role and it is going well.

To all the people who are going to fat shame me in the upcoming months, it’s not me, it’s you. Peace,” she wrote. The 35-year-old actor added that she “wanted to set this to Queen’s ‘Fat Bottomed Girls’ but copyright said no.” The “Devil Wears Prada” star has not shied away from calling out her haters in the past. Last month, Hathaway addressed those who criticised her 2013 Oscars dress, which she wore when she won the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Les Miserables”.

The “Ocean’s 8” actor also talked about a time when people disliked her for no particular reason nearly five years ago. “It’s not that I’ve gotten a rhino skin to it, but I sort of see all of that for what it is. How the world feels about me has nothing to do with me. How other people treat me has nothing to do with me. But if anything that anybody said resonated with me as something I’d like to work on for myself, I took it in like that,” she told Jezebel in April 2017.