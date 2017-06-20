Annabelle: Creation second trailer takes us back to the beginning. Watch Video

Recently, Annabelle: Creation’s second trailer has released. It takes us back to the beginning and shows how the doll Annabelle was created and how the evil entered the doll. It is the fourth film in the Conjuring Universe after The Conjuring, Annabelle, and The Conjuring 2. The trailer makes this amply clear.

Annabelle was one of the scariest films ever as the unbelievably beautiful doll becomes evil and starts wreaking havoc on whoever is around it. While facing the doll, the victim found it really hard to get rid of. However, when the chant of prayers starts, the victim manages to get rid of it and the doll jumps on the new victim.

Annabelle: Creation tells the story of a doll-maker and his wife. The film is set in the 1950s and tells the viewer how and why the evil was attracted to that particular doll. Annabelle: Creation is directed by David F. Sandberg who made his directorial debut last year with the hugely successful film, both commercially and critically, Lights Out. The film is all set to ‘threaten’ us on 11th August 2017.