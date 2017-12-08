Anna Karenina: Vronsky’s Story: Review, Cast, Story, Director

Film: Anna Karenina: Vronsky’s story

Cast: Elizaveta Boyarskaya, Max Matveev, Krill Grebenshchikov

Director: Karen Shakhnazarov

Rating: * * *

Filmgoers will remember the dull, stodgy films that streamed into India from behind the Iron Curtain during the Cold War. Now, this lavish production of Leo Tolstoy’s classic tale of doomed love shows Russia (no longer Soviet) can make films as good if not better than Hollywood. Actually, as cinephiles know, Russia had led the way with classics like Battleship Potemkin. Director Karen Shakhnazarov retells the Tolstoyian tragedy from the perspective of the titular heroine’s lover.

When the film opens in 1904 at the height of the Russian-Japanese War in Manchuria, Count Vronsky (Max Matveev) is recuperating in a military hospital in a Chinese village. As it turns out – nothing happens by chance – the hospital is headed by Anna’s (Elizaveta Boyarskaya, gorgeous) doctor son, Sergei (Krill Grebenshchikov) who learns that the wounded officer is his late mother’s former lover.

Why did she do it? Sergei who grew up despising his mother, wants to know. Vronsky’s response is narrated in flashbacks, even as he cautions Sergei that people “remember only what they choose to remember.” It’s obvious that Vronsky is obsessed with Anna who eventually decides her cold, unfeeling, orthodox husband is unworthy of fidelity. It’s not clear to me why most foreign film-makers invariably depict religiosity as rigid.Admittedly, Tolstoy was anti-cleric but what’s their agenda? Shaknarazov’s adaptation is embellished by symphonic set pieces – the ball, the horse race – but the star-crossed lovers lack passion.