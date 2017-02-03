Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#UnionBudget2017
#UPElection2017
#RepublicDay2017
#Yadav PariWar
#Sunday Features
#DonaldTrump
#BMCElections
#RahulGandhi
Home / Entertainment / Ankit Bathla to quit Thapki Pyar Ki!

Ankit Bathla to quit Thapki Pyar Ki!

— By FPJ Web Desk | Feb 03, 2017 02:00 pm
FOLLOW US:

Ankit Bathla

Ankit Bathla currently seen as Dhruv in ‘Thapki Pyar Ki’ is all set to quit the show as he is not willing to play father. A source reveals young actors don’t want to play father early in their career.

The show is going for a seven month leap which will be followed by seven year leap. Although Ankit loves kids but the idea of playing father didn’t go down well with him.

Also Read: Adaa Khan likely to be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s show Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil!


On being contacted he said, “I don’t want to play father to a 5 year old kid on screen so soon and that’s the reason for my quitting. I love kids so when I saw the infants I was forced to reconsider my decision to continue but I am not ready to be called Papa on screen yet”.

Well hope you find new show of your choice soon!

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK