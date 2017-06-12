Anita Bhabhi aka Saumya Tandon robbed by taxi driver in Istanbul

TV actress Saumya Tandon was robbed by a cab driver of Rs. 60,000 in Istanbul. The actress who is famous for her role of Anita Bhabhi in &TV’s comedy show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, had gone for a vacation in Turkey, where she has faced this shocking incident. Reportedly, Saumya was in a cab where the cabbie screamed at her and asked for a change. The driver directly stopped the cab in middle of the road and when he stopped, Saumya realised that the meter is down.

After getting down from the car, Saumya gave him Euros. But surprisingly, the cheater driver didn’t accept euros by claiming that it was invalid money in the country. After the driver’s statement Saumya got perplexed as both euros and lira currency are acceptable in Turkey. But when Saumya put her hands in her purse which had euros, the cruel driver forcefully put his hands into her purse and screamed loudly to distract her. However, when he left, Saumya realised that her 1000 euros were stolen.

The actress got shocked by the incident and narrated the whole story. “The taxi driver stole 800 euros from my purse, it was very disturbing but it has made me wiser and more informed and cautious. Police couldn’t help me because I didn’t have the receipt of the travel so no license plate number. The lesson for all tourists travelling is always take the taxi receipt for safety,” she was quoted as saying in an Indian Express report.

However, after getting a lesson from the incident, the actress advised people about being careful in foreign countries. She added, “But there is a bright side to everything, now I am travelling in trams, I made an Istanbul card, it’s so much more fun, safe and I get to know more about the city through its local transport. In fact in the tram yesterday I met an Indian origin group who are big fans of Bhabiji even though they barely spoke Hindi, and clicked pictures with me on the way.”

Looks like, Saumya managed to get out of that uncertain incident rather well.