Animation film Hanuman vs Mahiravana releases its second song, ‘Tum Kho Gaye’

Green Gold Animation, the creators of India’s most popular animation character ‘Chhota Bheem’ has gone ahead to release the second song from its upcoming animation film ‘Hanuman Vs Mahiravana’. The song is titled ‘Tum Kho Gaye’

The song shows Lord Ram’s anguish at being separated from his wife, Sita and realising that she is captive in Lanka. The film, which is set to release in Hindi and Tamil, will have the song in both languages as well.

Rajiv Chilaka, the CEO and founder of Green Gold Animation says, “The song shows how painful it is to be separated from your loved one. We wanted to show Lord Ram’s anguish through the song and that has come out beautifully.”

Director Ezhil Vendan adds, “Tum Kho Gaye is a poignant song with beautiful animation. Lord Ram’s pain at not being with Sita shines through. The music is soulful. We hope the audiences will like it.”

‘Hanuman Vs Mahiravana’ showcases the race against time for Hanuman to save Rama and Laxman from the clutches of Mahiravana the king of the underworld, an evil sorcerer and the brother of Ravana.

Produced by Green Gold Animation and directed by Dr. Ezhil Vendan, ‘Hanuman Vs Mahiravana’ is set to release in 3D and 2D formats across India on July 6th, 2018.