Anil Sharma’s film ‘Genius’ schedule begins in Mumbai

Mumbai: A new schedule of Anil Sharma’s film “Genius” began here on Tuesday. “After completing Mauritius schedule, today next schedule of ‘Genius’ begins in Mumbai. Action begins with Utkarsh and Nawazuddin. Trying my best… Need love of you all,” Sharma tweeted on Tuesday.

The movie marks the acting debut of Sharma’s son Utkarsh. Sharma has also brought on board actress Ayesha Jhulka, Mithun Chakraborty and Nawazuddin Siddiqui for the movie, apart from introducing Utkarsh along with a girl named Ishita.

Utkarsh had featured as a child actor in the 2001 film “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha”.