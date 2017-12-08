New Delhi: Bollywood star Anil Kapoor has unveiled the logo of his upcoming comedy-drama ‘Fanne Khan.’

The movie was earlier titled ‘Fanney Khan’ and has now been changed to ‘Fanne Khan’.

The ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ star took to Twitter and wrote, “It’s almost time for curtain call!! The show begins soon!! #FanneKhan @RakeyshOmMehra @kriarj @ROMPPictures @TSeries”

The musical comedy also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.

It is directed by debutant Atul Manjrekar and produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.