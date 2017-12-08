Anil Kapoor reveals logo of ‘Fanne Khan’
New Delhi: Bollywood star Anil Kapoor has unveiled the logo of his upcoming comedy-drama ‘Fanne Khan.’
The movie was earlier titled ‘Fanney Khan’ and has now been changed to ‘Fanne Khan’.
Leaked Pictures: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s look from Fanney Khan revealed, see photos
The ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ star took to Twitter and wrote, “It’s almost time for curtain call!! The show begins soon!! #FanneKhan @RakeyshOmMehra @kriarj @ROMPPictures @TSeries”
It’s almost time for curtain call!! The show begins soon!! #FanneKhan @RakeyshOmMehra @kriarj @ROMPPictures @TSeries pic.twitter.com/qYw5QYnHyG
— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 8, 2017
The musical comedy also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.
It is directed by debutant Atul Manjrekar and produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.
Tagged with: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Anil Kapoor Anil Kapoor Fanne Khan Anil Kapoor reveals fanne khan logo fanne khan logo Rajkummar Rao Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra