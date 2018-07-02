Anil Kapoor proud of daughter Sonam’s career choices, shares a collage of her blockbuster films

New Delhi, Taking a look back at Sonam Kapoor’s cinematic journey, father Anil Kapoor says he is proud of her daughter’s career decisions and he couldn’t be happier. The ‘Jhakaas’ star took to his Instagram account and shared a collage of Sonam’s blockbuster films, including ‘Raanjhanaa’, ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’, ‘Khoobsurat’, ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’, ‘Neerja’, ‘Pad Man’, ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and the latest being ‘Sanju’.

He captioned the photo stating, “The choices we make shape our lives. @sonamkapoor you have made some pretty damn good ones when it comes to scripts, directors & content…Your hard work, commitment & conviction has resulted in 8 hits in a row! So happy & proud of you!” Sonam Kapoor, who made her debut with ‘Saawariya’ in the year 2007′ opposite Ranbir Kapoor, has completed a decade in the industry and carved a niche for herself in the B-Town.

On the professional front, the father-daughter duo is all set to come together on the silver screen in their next ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’. The movie also stars Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Anil will also be seen in ‘Fanney Khan’ with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkumar Rao.