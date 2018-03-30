Anil Kapoor or Jackie Shroff, who will star opposite Madhuri Dixit in Karan Johar’s next?

After Sridevi’s sudden demise, Madhuri Dixit stepped in for Karan Johar’s next directed by Abhishek Varman. When KJo roped in Madhuri, rumours started doing rounds that Sanjay Dutt might be part of the project. But, as per the new reports, Sanju baba might not be a part of the film anymore, thanks to their once-upon-a-time affair. And now, according to a report in Deccan Chronicle, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff are in the run for playing the lead opposite Madhuri.

The report suggests that Anil is the first choice to play the lead but keeping his busy schedule, the role might go to Jackie. Jackie and Madhuri was paired opposite in many films in past. Anil has been very excited by a digital project and may have to let that go if he signs this movie. In past, Anil and Madhuri pair gave some of the remembering hits such as Ram Lakhan, Kishan Kanhaiya, Tezaab. While Madhuri and Jackie last worked in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Devdas’.

Meanwhile, as per the reports, the film will also stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapoor in the lead. Reportedly, Varun and Aditya will be playing brothers, while Madhuri will be seen as Alia’s mother. Apart from this Anil and Madhuri will also feature together in ‘Total Dhamaal’.