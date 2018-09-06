Anil Kapoor gives a kiss to Ranveer Singh and the reaction of ‘Simmba’ is priceless

Rohit Shetty’s Simmba shoot is going on full swing and we can’t help but get all excited for this project. The reasons are several. First of all it is a first movie where Rohit is teaming up with live wire Ranveer Singh. They have collaborated for an advertisement before but this will be the first time they are doing a full-fledged film together. Second reason is that the movie will be debut film of Sara Ali Khan …it will be thus interesting to watch her romance Ranveer for the first time ever! Now, we have seen the announcement teaser and have already been pretty impressed with the whole chemistry of the leads! As days are passing by we are getting even more restless to see Ranveer Baba in a total beefed up Marathi manoos police Avatar! While the shoot for this movie is ongoing guess who showed up at the sets to give Baba a cheer? Well it was none other than Anil Kapoor AKA Lakhan! And he just didn’t meet Ranveer, he made sure to show some love love love to him. See pic below and you’ll understand what we’re trying to say.

Is Anil making a guest appearance in Ranveer’s show? Whoa, we hope to see these two goof balls crack up the screen with their infectious chemistry once more. The two were already a part of Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadak Ne Do and charmed our senses with their Total Dhammal, impromptu dance at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding.



View this post on Instagram LAKHAN x SIMMBA 😘 love you @anilskapoor A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Sep 5, 2018 at 4:31am PDT

Aside from Simmba, Ranveer will be seen in Gully Boy and Kapil Dev’s biopic 1983.