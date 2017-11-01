Anil Kapoor credits his career to the actress Padmini Kolhapure

Anil Kapoor says had Padmini Kolhapure not agreed to work with him in “Woh 7 Din”, he wouldn’t have been where he is today. On Padmini’s birthday on Wednesday, Anil shared a photograph from the 1983 film “Woh 7 Din” and captioned it: “Happy birthday to my first leading lady Padmini Kolhapure! It’s because she agreed to do ‘Woh 7 Din’ that I am where I am today!”

Directed by Bapu, “Woh 7 Din” revolves around Dr. Anand who learns that his newly-wedded bride Maya loves someone else. He decides to reunite the two lovers at all costs and begins to search for the man.

Currently, Anil is working with actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the upcoming film “Fanney Khan”. The musical comedy film is being directed by Atul Manjrekar. “Fanney Khan” is the official remake of the Oscar-nominated 2000 Dutch film “Everybody’s Famous!”. It is scheduled for a worldwide release on April 13, 2018.