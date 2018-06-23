Anil Kapoor completes ‘Jhakkas’ 35 years in Bollywood

New Delhi: Veteran actor Anil Kapoor on Saturday successfully completed his 35 years in the film industry. The actor made his debut in the industry with ‘Woh Saat Din’ in 1983. The ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ star took to Twitter share his feelings about the same and wrote, “I am so lucky to have experienced so much and received so much love every day. Blessed to be living my dream.”

What a journey it has been! So many characters, so many opportunities to grow and all the endless memories. I don’t really remember the life I had before I entered the movies because I truly started living on the silver screen…Blessed to be living my dream! #35yearsandCounting pic.twitter.com/6JbyJMpnEF — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 23, 2018



He also uploaded a picture of the road map of his journey and wrote alongside, “What a journey it has been! So many characters, so many opportunities to grow and all the endless memories. I don’t really remember the life I had before I entered the movies because I truly started living on the silver screen…Blessed to be living my dream! #35yearsandCounting. On the work front, Kapoor was last seen in ‘Race 3’, with Salman Khan. He will also be seen with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao in ‘Fanne Khan.’