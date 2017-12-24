Anil Kapoor Birthday Special: Meet the versatile star and doting dad!

Versatile Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor turns 61 today. Kapoor’s career has spanned almost 40 years as an actor and from 2005 as a producer. He has acted in Bollywood films as well as international ones and television series’. He made his acting debut in an Urdu film with a cameo appearance in ‘Hamare Tumhare’ in 1979. His first lead role was in 1980 in English film ‘MIB’, helmed by Hassan Awan. Then, he featured in Punjabi film debt with ‘Jatt Punjab Da’ in 1983. Later, he was seen in Bollywood superhit movies like Beta and Tezaab for which he received a Filmfare Best Actor awards.

Kapoor’s successful films include Meri Jung, Karma, Mr. India, Virasat, Taal, Pukar, Dil Dhadakne Do and recently Mubarakan. A Mumbai boy, born in Chembur to Nirmal Kapoor and Surinder Kapoor, his father was a film producer, and celebrates his birthday a day before Kapoor’s. On Saturday he posted a picture on Twitter saying that, “Happy Birthday Dad!!! A simple man with a great heart. Lived a full and content life; never seen so much respect, admiration & love for anyone in our film industry till today. Miss you always!!”

Anil Kapoor is a father of three children – Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan Kapoor. Sonam and Harshvardhan are actors, and Rhea is a fashion designer. He is a doting father and always keeps an eye on his beautiful daughters. Recently, Anil and Sonam attended the Vogue Women Of The Year 2017. He shared a picture with the caption, “Over protective father caught on camera! I guess I am guilty as charged.” As the picture was posted, it went viral and people loved it instantly.

Also, he is a very cool dad of Harshvadhan. Both featured in a photoshoot and rocked in a stunning look.

Anil Kapoor and Arjun’s bonhomie on screen was the USP of Mubarakan.

Recently, it was reported that Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit and Kapoor will reunite after 17 years for Total Dhamaal.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor is gearing up for musical comedy film ‘Fanney Khan’ also starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. It is directed by debutant Atul Manjrekar and produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.