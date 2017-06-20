Aneri Vajani aka Saanjh from ‘Beyhadh’ reply to haters for body-shaming her on social media!

Social media has trolled many TV celebs and now the victim is television actress Aneri Vajani, she is in the popular daily Beyhadh (also starring Jennifer Winget and Kushal Tandon), recently uploaded a picture of her posing in lingerie. But little did she know that she would be body shamed for being too skinny on social media.

When You Own Your Breath NoBody Steals Your Peace! Happy Yoya Day! 🙂 #yoga day! A post shared by Aneri Vajani (@vajanianeri) on Jun 19, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT



Many people on social media had problem with her some called her malnourished, but they were some who came in support of her and siad she is free to wear what she like.

Now, Aneri has given it back to the haters by writing a strongly worded message for them. Reacting on the entire situation, she tweeted her reply